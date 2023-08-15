Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Depay rocket helps Atletico to 3-1 LaLiga win over Granada; Tennis-Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Depay rocket helps Atletico to 3-1 LaLiga win over Granada

Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay scored with a stunning long-range strike in the second half to help secure a 3-1 home win over promoted Granada in their LaLiga opener on Monday. Alvaro Morata gave Atletico a first-half lead and Marcos Llorente put the icing on the cake with a late third against last season's LaLiga2 champions.

Tennis-Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati

Venus Williams upset 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-5 at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, as her unseeded American compatriot Sloane Stephens overcame a sluggish start to beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5 6-2. Williams had not beaten a top-20 opponent in four years but used all of her veteran composure as she overcame deficits in both sets and converted six of nine break points.

Soccer-Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma

Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday. No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros ($3.27 million) for the 35-year-old.

Soccer-Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus, the two clubs said on Monday. The 26-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati

Felix Auger-Aliassime ended a five-match losing streak with a come from behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini at the Cincinnati Open on Monday to set up a second round clash with Adrian Mannarino. Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled this season with a knee injury and at times apparent loss of confidence, suffered the first service break of the match in the fifth game and that was all the Italian would need to capture the first set.

Soccer-Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United's fighting spirit

Wolverhampton Wanderers were left aggrieved by a late penalty appeal that was turned down in their 1-0 loss at Manchester United on Monday, but new manager Gary O’Neil believes there were many positives in a contest his side largely dominated. Raphael Varane scored the only goal in their Premier League opener but Wolves were convinced they should have had a spot kick deep in added time, which O’Neil insisted highlighted a grey area in how the Video Assistant Referee is used.

Soccer-Chelsea sign Ecuador's Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.96 million), eclipsing the 106 million pounds record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

Soccer-Winger Harrison moves to Everton on loan from Leeds

Winger Jack Harrison has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds United, both clubs said on Monday. Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in 2018 before the deal was made permanent in July 2021, making 206 appearances for the Yorkshire club and netting 34 goals.

Olympics-Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks-IFAF

A decision on which new sports will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is likely to come in the next few weeks, the head of the International Federation of American Football said on Monday. Flag football, a non-contact format of American football played by teams of five, is trying along with eight other sports to get onto the 2028 Games programme as one of the events that can be added by the local organisers.

Tennis-Abdominal strain forces Murray out of Cincinnati

Andy Murray pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late on Monday as the Briton continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the U.S. Open that begins later this month. Murray, 36, withdrew from last week's Canadian Open before his round of 16 clash with eventual champion Jannik Sinner due to the issue he picked up after spending nearly five hours on court in wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell.

(With inputs from agencies.)