We are enabling Divyangjan to hoist tricolor in Paralympics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government was giving special training to para-athletes to help them win medals in the Paralympics, the pinnacle for specially-abled sportspersons.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi also said even children from the slums were showing might in the world of sports.As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:37 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government was giving special training to para-athletes to help them win medals in the Paralympics, the pinnacle for specially-abled sportspersons.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi also said even children from the slums were showing ''might in the world of sports''.

''As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players,'' the Prime Minister said.

''Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports.'' Paralympics, which is held every four years, is competed among specially-abled sportspersons and is the counterpart of the Olympics competed among able-bodied athletes.

India produced the best ever performance in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a haul of 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze).

Overall, India has won 31 medals (9 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze) till now since it first competed in the Paralympics in 1968.

The next Paralympics will be held in Paris in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

