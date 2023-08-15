Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 world championships; Tennis-Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 world championships

Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year's under-20 athletics world championships, having initially withdrawn in April due to political instability, social unrest and natural disasters in Peru at the time. Peru's northern region was hit by torrential rains in March during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati

Felix Auger-Aliassime ended a five-match losing streak with a come from behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini at the Cincinnati Open on Monday to set up a second round clash with Adrian Mannarino. Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled this season with a knee injury and at times apparent loss of confidence, suffered the first service break of the match in the fifth game and that was all the Italian would need to capture the first set.

Soccer-Australia's quarter-final hero Arnold ready to step up again

Mackenzie Arnold has become one of Australia's favourite sportspeople since her heroics at the weekend but she knows her fame will be fleeting if she is not at the top of her game in Wednesday's Women's World Cup semi-final against England. Arnold was Player of the Match in Australia's quarter-final against France on Saturday, making a string of saves late in the game and stopping three penalties in a shootout victory that captured the hearts of the host nation.

Tennis-Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati

Venus Williams upset 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-5 at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, as her unseeded American compatriot Sloane Stephens overcame a sluggish start to beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5 6-2. Williams had not beaten a top-20 opponent in four years but used all of her veteran composure as she overcame deficits in both sets and converted six of nine break points.

Soccer-Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United's fighting spirit

Wolverhampton Wanderers were left aggrieved by a late penalty appeal that was turned down in their 1-0 loss at Manchester United on Monday, but new manager Gary O’Neil believes there were many positives in a contest his side largely dominated. Raphael Varane scored the only goal in their Premier League opener but Wolves were convinced they should have had a spot kick deep in added time, which O’Neil insisted highlighted a grey area in how the Video Assistant Referee is used.

Soccer-New Zealand keen to host men's World Cup with Australia

New Zealand Football is "rapt" with how the Women's World Cup has gone and hopes to partner with Australia again to host the men's tournament, Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said.

The first 32-team Women's World Cup - and the first hosted by more than one country - has been the most well-attended in the tournament's history and generated record crowds for women's soccer matches in Australia and New Zealand.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer, Rangers shut out Angels

Max Scherzer allowed one hit over seven shutout innings as the Texas Rangers blanked the visiting Los Angeles Angels 12-0 on Monday night to open a three-game series. Scherzer (12-4) struck out 11 and walked one. The 39-year-old right-hander improved to 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 innings in three starts since he was traded from the New York Mets on July 30.

Soccer-England favourites but we have the crowd, says Australia coach

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson is expecting a close match against England in the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and is banking on the home crowd to lift the Matildas in the biggest game of their lives. While fourth-ranked England were semi-finalists at the last two World Cups, and won the European Championship on home soil last year, 10th-ranked Australia have never previously been past the quarter-finals at a major global tournament.

Tennis-Williams playing at a 'better level' after injury-hit start to season

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams says she is now playing at a better level than at the start of an injury-plagued 2023 season after sealing her first top 20 win in four years by beating Veronika Kudermetova at the Cincinnati Open on Monday. The 43-year-old's hopes of competing in the Australian Open in January were dashed after she suffered a hamstring problem at the rain-hit Auckland Classic and she only returned in June having decided to skip Roland Garros.

Tennis-Abdominal strain forces Murray out of Cincinnati

Andy Murray pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late on Monday as the Briton continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the U.S. Open that begins later this month. Murray, 36, withdrew from last week's Canadian Open before his round of 16 clash with eventual champion Jannik Sinner due to the issue he picked up after spending nearly five hours on court in wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell.

