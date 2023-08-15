Left Menu

Historic moment, hails Anand after four Indians reach FIDE WC quarterfinals

The legendary Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday hailed the remarkable feat of four Indian chess players entering the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023, saying it is a historic moment for Indian chess. D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi have entered the last eight stage of the world tournament, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:56 IST
Historic moment, hails Anand after four Indians reach FIDE WC quarterfinals
Viswanathan Anand Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The legendary Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday hailed the remarkable feat of four Indian chess players entering the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023, saying it is a ''historic moment for Indian chess.'' D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi have entered the last eight stage of the world tournament, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan. ''It is a historic moment for Indian chess because we had a good hand, which is multiple players who are playing, who are all good... good enough level to qualify to the final stages,'' said Anand in a video shared by chess.com.

Anand, a five-time world champion, said the young players are taking Indian chess through a ''happy time.'' ''I was hoping that at least one or two, simply statistically, will break through to the quarterfinals. But in fact, four of them have managed (to enter quarterfinals). So, it is a happy time for Indian chess, and I am happy,'' he added. In a much-anticipated quarterfinals match, Gukesh will face five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. Gujarathi will be up against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov, while in an all-Indian quarterfinal, Praggnanandhaa will take on Erigaisi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023