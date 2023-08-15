Indian men's blind cricket team reaches London for IBSA World Games, to take on Pakistan on August 20

The Indian men's blind cricket team has arrived in London to participate in International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 which will start on August 18 in Birmingham. The Indian men's blind cricket team will play its first match against Pakistan on August 20. The team is led by Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri.

The games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to August 27 and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time. Speaking after the arrival in London, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, "The Indian Men's Blind Cricket Team's participation in the IBSA World Games 2023 is a historic moment for us. We are very confident about our team and we will give our best in the tournament."

Last week, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif spoke in length about blind cricket and how the athletes have inspired him and changed his perception of the game. "We as players are not able to play good cricket sometimes and these players are playing the sport and excelling in it despite being not able to see clearly. This is something we must applaud. I salute them and salute CABI and IBSA too. I urge everyone to support them. Just wishing the Indian team all the best. My message for them is just go and enjoy the Games and I wish they win the tournament," Kaif had said in a statement.

The Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team will arrive for the IBSA World Games 2023, in Birmingham on Thursday. The Indian women's team will take on Australia to begin their campaign on the same day.

India Men's Cricket team squad for IBSA World Games 2023: Basappa Waddagol - B1, Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1, Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1, Omprakash Pal - B1, Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1, Nilesh Yadav - B1, Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri - B2 (Captain), Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 (Vice-captain), Pankaj Bhue - B2, Rambir Singh - B2, Nakula Badanayak - B2, Irfan Diwan - B2, Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3, Sunil Ramesh - B3, Deepak Malik - B3, Durga Rao Tompaki - B3, Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva - B3. (ANI)

