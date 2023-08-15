Former captain Rani Rampal imparts hockey lessons to youngsters

With an aim to nurture promising players, former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal is holding a camp specifically for strikers at the Kalinga Stadium here. The camp is being organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, jointly with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Hockey Association of Odisha. Scheduled to be held from August 14 to 19, the camp will serve as an opportunity for aspiring players from across the state to learn from one of the finest strikers of the Indian women's team.

A total of 25 players will be part of this camp. It will benefit players from Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Sports Hostel, Panposh, SAI STC Sundargarh and SAI NCOE Bhopal.

Talking about the camp, Rani Rampal said, ''This camp is a great initiative. It is a chance for me to share my knowledge, skills and experience with these players in Odisha. During the camp, my main focus will be on the technical, physical and mental aspect of the game and intense training sessions.'' Rani also shared her thoughts on the sports ecosystem in Odisha. She said, ''With so many initiatives and development over the past few years, Odisha is on the sports map of the world. The facilities over here are very modern and are of world class level. ''The hockey programme in Odisha is very extensive with a great focus on sports science, nutrition and psychology. I am looking forward to my time here.'' Rani led India to a historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics.

She made her debut in 2008 and at the age of 14, becoming the youngest ever hockey player India fielded.

