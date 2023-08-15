Left Menu

England set to face Zimbabwe in bilateral series for first time since 2003

The match will be the first bilateral game between these sides since 2003. The tour was announced following an agreement between the two sides to play a four-day men’s Test match in 2025.

England Cricket Team (Twitter: Photo/englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England Cricket on Tuesday announced a four-day Test series against Zimbabwe at home in 2025. The match will be the first bilateral game between these sides since 2003. The tour was announced following an agreement between the two sides to play a four-day men's Test match in 2025.

The match is scheduled to take place from 28 May with the venue confirmation to be done later. "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasized, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s," Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said as quoted by ICC.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould emphasized that the board was keen to forge closer connections with Zimbabwe Cricket in the coming years and hailed the proud history of the nation. "We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men's team is a step in that ambition," Gould said.

"This summer's Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket's schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can," Gould signed off. (ANI)

