Left Menu

Olga Carmona's stunning effort guides Spain to maiden Women's Wold Cup final

Spain stormed into their maiden Women's World Cup final with a 2-1 victory against Sweden at Eden Park on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:41 IST
Olga Carmona's stunning effort guides Spain to maiden Women's Wold Cup final
Spain Women's football players celebrating victory (Photo: Twitter/Spain Women's National football). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Spain stormed into their maiden Women's World Cup final with a 2-1 victory against Sweden at Eden Park on Tuesday. Spain exercised domination in the first half and created better chances in terms of what Sweden had to offer. In the 14th minute of the game, Spain came close to opening their account with Carmona's shot missing the goal by the barest of margins.

Sweden tried to give a fitting reply to Spain's domination with their attacking threat. They came close but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's contact let her down and the ball went astray. Ballon d'Or Feminin holder Alexia Putellas came close to putting Spain in a position of having a goal advantage but Magda Eriksson stayed alert in the defensive line to keep the scoreline at bay.

Despite Spain's domination on the field, Sweden had the first shot on target with Frida Rolfo forcing out a save from her club teammate Catalina Coll. This effort was enough to reignite Sweden's spirit in the second half. Keepers at both ends started to face the heat of the attacking pressure created by their opposition.

Spain had the golden chance of securing their first goal of the game in the 70th minute, Redondo's six-yard effort went wide which kept the scoreline intact at 0-0. A few moments after the Levante forward missed the opportunity, with Paralluelo providing the much-needed breakthrough by slotting the ball into the net following a defensive error from Sweden.

Seven minutes later, Blomqvist pulled Sweden back into the game and took the semifinal encounter a step closer to extra time. Spain looked to reply immediately as they earned a corner moments after the restart. Skipper Carmona with a stunning effort lofted the ball over the keeper, Musovic got the fingertips in an attempt to send it past the crossbar.

The ball met the underside of the bar and ended up falling over the line. Sweden tried to push for another equalizer but Spain's resolute defence kept the 2-1 scoreline intact. Spain will now face England or Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023