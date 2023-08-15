Left Menu

Cycling-Former Team Sky doctor Freeman banned for four years

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief medical officer Richard Freeman has been banned from all sport until Dec. 21 next year, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Tuesday. UKAD said in a statement that the independent National Anti-Doping Panel found Freeman committed rule violations of "possession of a prohibited substance" and "tampering" on two distinct occasions. The four-year ban was effective from Dec. 22, 2020 -- the date of his provisional suspension.

The four-year ban was effective from Dec. 22, 2020 -- the date of his provisional suspension. Freeman, who was found guilty of ordering 30 sachets of banned testosterone for a rider in 2011, has been permanently struck off the medical register after losing an appeal last January.

