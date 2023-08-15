Left Menu

Durand Cup: Punjab FC will look to keep their knockout chances alive when they face East Bengal

Punjab FC (PFC) will look to keep their knockout chances alive when they face East Bengal in their last Group A fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup that will be played here at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan. 

Punjab FC training ahead of East Bengal match (Image: AIFF).
Punjab FC (PFC) will look to keep their knockout chances alive when they face East Bengal in their last Group A fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup that will be played here at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan. Punjab FC have one point from two matches after the draw against Bangladesh Army Football Team. They had lost their first match against Mohun Bagan. East Bengal on the other hand will guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals with a win as they have four points from two matches after an epic win in the Kolkata derby.

"We are facing one of the biggest clubs in India and we recognize the difficulties of the game. East Bengal have a squad full of quality players and are coming after a massive victory against Mohun Bagan, so, they are definitely in a good morale. From our side, we are taking the game very seriously irrespective of the outcome. We have analysed the opponent and entirely focused on the game to present a good challenge to East Bengal. ", said PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis ahead of the game. In their last match against Bangladesh Army FT, head coach Staikos had rotated his squad and made eight changes. He had hinted at more rotations in the Durand Cup to analyse his full squad as they prepare for their debut season in the Indian Super League. (ANI)

