Sports contests held in UP to mark 77th Independence Day

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:46 IST
Sports contests held in UP to mark 77th Independence Day
Various sports competitions and an array of cultural events were organised in all districts on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, an official statement said.

The sports contests, which were monitored at the state level, were organised by the Sports Department with an aim to encourage sports talents in the state, the statement said.

Participants who were among the top three positions were rewarded by the Sports Directorate, it said.

The state Sports Directorate had instructed all regional sports complexes to organise sports competitions in each district on August 15.

"More than 10,000 people have participated in the sports competitions organised in all 75 districts, while thousands of common people including departmental and part-time coaches also took part in it,'' Sports Director R P Singh said.

As per data of Sports Directorate from various districts, a total of 10,039 people -- 7,109 boys and 2,930 girls took part in the competitions.

Cross-country races, athletics, kho-kho, cricket, football, kabaddi, table tennis, wrestling, handball, swimming and other sports were organised in the districts. Prizes were also distributed to winners and teams at all the districts.

