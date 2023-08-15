Left Menu

Soccer-De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months - Guardiola

Updated: 15-08-2023 20:08 IST
Kevin De Bruyne could be out of action for up to four months after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening Premier League game of the season, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla. The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City's 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday. De Bruyne also limped off during the Champions League final in June and Guardiola confirmed the midfielder had suffered a recurrence of the same injury.

"It's serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday. "(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months."

 

