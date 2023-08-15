Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to win over Gulbarga Mystics

In the second encounter of the day, the Hubli Tigers registered yet another massive victory, defeating the Gulbarga Mystics with 7 wickets in hands at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Luvnith Sisodia and Krishnan Srijith registered a mammoth 106-run partnership to ensure the Tigers chased down their target of 139 in just 15.2 overs. The Hubli Tigers won the toss and elected to field first. Chethan LR (10) and Adarsh Prajwal (14) looked threatening, but both departed within the powerplay leaving the Mystics at 43/2. The trend persisted throughout the innings; with several batsmen getting starts but failing to convert them into something more substantial.

Youngster Manvanth Kumar was in sublime form spearheading the Tigers’ bowling unit and scalping the middle order comprising of KV Aneesh (16), Smaran R (15), and Amit Verma (19). Macneil Noronha (23) dispatched the ball into the stands on two occasions but was eventually dismissed by Mitrakanth Yadav. Sourabh Muttur did well to accumulate 18 runs before Vidwath Kaverappa sent him back to the pavilion. Lavish Kaushal swiftly cleaned up the tail with the wickets of Avinash (6) and Sharan Goud (6), following which Vyshakh Vijaykumar (0) ran himself out to wrap up the innings at 138/10 in 19.3 overs. In response, the Tigers cruised to victory. Despite last night’s half-centurion, M. Taha departing for a duck at the hands of Abhilash Shetty, Luvnith Sisodia (61) and Krishnan Srijith (47) asserted themselves, cracking boundaries at will. At the end of the powerplay, the Tigers were in a commanding position at 52/1. The barrage continued through the middle overs as both batters blazed their way to a 106-run partnership. Luvnith Sisodia’s half-century came in just 28 deliveries, comprising 7 boundaries.

In the eleventh over, Krishnan Srijith was Abhilash Shetty’s second victim of the night, failing to register a deserving half century, while Luvnith Sisodia was also dismissed by Sharan Goud soon after. At this stage of the match the Tigers were well ahead. Naga Bharath and Manish Pandey joined the party and helped the Hubli Tigers complete a dominant victory with 7 wickets and 28 balls to spare. Brief Scores: Gulbarga Mystics - 138/10 in 19.3 overs (Macneil Noronha - 23 off 18 balls, Amit Verma - 19 off 17 balls, Sourabh Muttur - 17 off 18 balls, Manvanth Kumar L - 3/21, Lavish Kaushal - 2/26, Vidhwath Kaverappa - 2/24) vs Hubli Tigers - 141/3 in 15.2 overs (Luvnith Sisodia - 61 of 40 balls, Krishnan Shrijith - 47 of 32 balls, Manish Pandey - 15 of 10 balls, Abhilash Shetty - 2/23, Sharan Goud - 1/8). (ANI)

