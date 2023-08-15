Will Jacks looking to make cut into England's ODI World Cup squad

Batting allrounder Will Jacks is eyeing a place in England's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which is slated to being on October 5. The 24-year-old featured in all three formats for England in the 2022-23. He made his T20I, Test debut against Pakistan and ODI debut against Bangladesh.

Jacks enjoyed a successful season in the T20 Blast with Surrey as he amassed 101 runs in five innings. As Ben Stokes's arrival in the ODI setup becomes more imminent, his chances of making the cut for the WC squad become more slim. "It's hard to know, but I'm still hopeful that I'll get an opportunity. I've just got to try and finish this Hundred well and hopefully get an opportunity in September to show what I can do. It is what it is: you've just got to do as well as you can and see what happens. I've now had a taste of it and I want to become a mainstay. I want to be involved in as many teams as I can and stay there for as long as I can," Jacks told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's a tough thing to do and, like Brooky over the last 12 months, you've really got to do something special to keep yourself in there and to kick someone else out. Maybe all you need is one crazy month and you find yourself in a different situation. Things can change quickly," he added. Alex Hales' retirement from international cricket allows the young batter to remain in contention for the defence of their 20-over title in the Caribbean and the US in June 2024.

"There's a comp every year for the next five years: it's a bit crazy," he said. "Over the next five years, hopefully I'll get some opportunities to represent England at a World Cup or a Champions Trophy. I've got to keep working hard, doing my thing and try to force my way into that team," Jacks signed off. (ANI)

