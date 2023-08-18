Left Menu

UK foreign minister to attend England's World Cup final in Australia

18-08-2023
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Cleverly's twitter) Image Credit: ANI
British foreign minister James Cleverly will travel to Australia to watch the England women's soccer team take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, the government said on Friday.

"Everyone back home is behind the Lionesses for their first appearance ever in a World Cup final, and I will be there in person to cheer them on," Cleverly said in a statement.

He will also meet his Australian counterpart Penny Wong for talks on foreign policy issues including regional security.

