Diksha Dagar tees up in Northern Ireland at ISPS Handa Invitational

Diksha Dagar played her first round at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational with China's Muni He and Lea Anne Bramwell of Wales at Galgorm. Diksha is the lone woman in the field that has both men from DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour. Diksha, who was T-21 at the AIG Women's Open is now 176th in the world and has won once this year. She won the Czech Ladies Open and is fifth in the LET Order of Merit. A solid finish in a tournament with 50 per cent points – 750 as compared to 500 in other normal Tour events – will give Diksha a chance to improve her ranking.

While Diksha is the lone Indian in the women's section, and Manu Gandas is the lone Indian in the men's segment. The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LET, and sees two separate 72-hole stroke play tournaments for men and women with two separate prize funds of USD $1,500,000.

For the first two rounds, all players will play one round at Galgorm and one round at Castlerock Golf Club. The men and women will play in separate alternating groups on both courses. There are two cuts this week with the first being to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes, and another cut to the top 35 players and ties after 54 holes.

This season Diksha has been in great form with one win and three others Top-10s. She also made her first cut in a Major and her T-21 finish was the best by an Indian woman at a Major. The field includes Ana Pelaez Trivino, who is second on the LET Order of Merit and will be looking at closing the gap with Celine Boutier.

Another player to look out for will be Olivia Cowan, who broke through last year at the Women's Indian Open and has racked up seven Top-10 finishes including T-9 at the Women's Open last week. She has said she is looking to get back to India later this year and is currently 14th on Race to Costa Del Sol. Galgorm once again returns as one of the venues for this week with the parklands layout nestled in the heart of the historic Galgorm estate. The second course this year is Castlerock Golf Club, which is located on the north coast and will provide a test of Links Golf. (ANI)

