India''s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships

PTI | Amman | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:03 IST
  • Jordan

India's greco-roman grapplers cut a sorry figure here at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, as five from the country failed to get past the quarterfinal stage of the competition on Friday. Anil Mor began well by winning his qualification bout against Luka Javakhadze of Georgia 11-2 via victory by fall, before which he recorded a 11-4 win on points against Ukraine's Marko Voloshyn.

But his charge came to a halt in the the quarterfinals, losing 6-7 on points against Nuristan Suiorkulov of Kyrgyzstan. In the 63kg category, Sandeep failed to cross the qualifying hurdle, losing 0-10 against Ahmadreza Seifollah Mohsen Nezhad of Iran.

In the opening round of the 77kg division, Deepak Punia was no match for Alireza Morad Abdevali from Iran, who registered a comfortable 0-8 win on account of technical superiority. The script was no different in the 87kg category, as Mohit Khokhar lost 3-6 against Wyatt Jon Voelker of USA in his opening round. The disappointment continued for the Indians as Parvesh too was also shown the door in the opening round, by Georgia's Luka Gabisonia 0-8 in the 130kg category. Mor, Punia and Parvesh still have a chance to be in medal contention through repechage, if their respective winning rivals enter the finals of their events.

Six more Indians — Sumit (60kg), Umesh (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg) and Sahil (92kg) — will take the mat later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

