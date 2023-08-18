Left Menu

India win toss, opts to field in 1st T20I against Ireland; Bumrah leads in comeback match

Ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback after 11 months, won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide in Ireland on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:26 IST
India and Ireland Captains at the toss (Image: Twitter/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback after 11 months, won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide in Ireland on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah is making his comeback after almost a year-long break and is also leading the team today. While Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna made their debut in the T20I format.

Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss, "We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realising what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket." Ireland Captain Paul Stirling also said, "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."

India Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaisal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna (ANI)

