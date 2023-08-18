Left Menu

Mission Olympic Cell clears Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi's proposals for multiple international training camps and events

MOC also cleared Bhavani Devi’s multiple short-period training camps In Georgia, Turkey and Algeria along with the cost to cover her participation in Sabre World Cup in Algeria, Grand Prix in France, Grand Prix in Tunisia, Sabre World Cup in Lima, Peru, Sabre World Cup Sabre in Athens and Sabre World Cup in Belgium.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:28 IST
Mission Olympic Cell clears Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi's proposals for multiple international training camps and events
India Fencer Bhavani Devi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi's proposal to continue her training in Bauer Fencing Academy, Orleans, France has been approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)'s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). Bhavani, who has been training under the French coach Christian Bauer, recently won the Bronze Medal in the Women's Sabre event of the Asian Championships, and thus in the process became the first ever Indian to do so.

Her international training camp for France has been approved for a period of eight months and will cover her training camp cost, air fare, boarding/lodging costs, local transportation cost, physiotherapy/ massage sessions, training fee, license Fee and insurance cost among other expenditures. MOC also cleared Bhavani's multiple short-period training camps In Georgia, Turkey and Algeria along with the cost to cover her participation in Sabre World Cup in Algeria, Grand Prix in France, Grand Prix in Tunisia, Sabre World Cup in Lima, Peru, Sabre World Cup Sabre in Athens and Sabre World Cup in Belgium.

For all these events Bhavani's airfare, boarding/lodging cost, local transportation charges, OPA and) Visa fee would be covered by the government under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, with the total amounting to Rs 34,36,000 approximately. During the meeting, MOC also cleared pistol shooter Anish's proposal to train under foreign coach Ralf Schumann in Suhl, Germany for 15 days and Table Tennis player Archana Kamath's proposal to compete in WTT Contender - Rio De Janeiro, WTT Contender Almaty Kazakhstan and WTT Contender Muscat Oman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023