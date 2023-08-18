Left Menu

Chasing 140, India 47/2, two runs ahead on DLS par score as rain halts play

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:10 IST
Chasing 140, India 47/2, two runs ahead on DLS par score as rain halts play
India were 47 for 2 in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play in the opening T20I of the three-match series here on Friday.

Chasing 140, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma who was out for a golden duck.

India vice-captain Gaikwad, however, showed maturity and watched through the tricky phased, well aware that they were ahead of the DLS par score under overcast conditions here.

Earlier, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna shone bright on their return but Barry McCarthy's unbeaten fifty took Ireland to a competitive 139 for seven after India opted to field.

Bumrah, who spent 11 months away from the game due to a lower-back stress fracture, picked up 2 for 24, while Prasidh, who also was nursing a lower-back injury, scalped 2 for 32.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Arshdeep Singh (1/35) also were among wickets after Bumrah opted to field.

Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59/6 in the 11th over but a seventh wicket 57-run partnership between Curtis Campher (39) and McCarthy helped Ireland to stage a recovery.

McCarthy was the stand out batter for the hosts as he reached his maiden half-century with a last-ball six off Arshdeep. His innings was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes.

