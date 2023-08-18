Over 20,000 runners to line up for Mumbai Half Marathon 2023

Over 20,000 runners from all walks of life will take part in the Mumbai Half Marathon 2023. This edition has the highest number of registrations for the event across six editions. All race categories will be flagged off by legendary sportsman, Sachin Tendulkar from the Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, on Sunday. With the rain gods keeping their showers in abeyance for the last couple of weeks, the runners can avail of near-perfect conditions to give off their best in keeping with the race theme, 'Run Ageless, Run Fearless', and return excellent timings. The participation of some of Mumbai's top runners is expected to give the race an intense competitive edge.

Over 5100 athletes are registered for the prestigious half marathon, 9000 for the 10k run and 5900 for the 5k distance in both men's and women's divisions. The half marathon (21.1k) will begin at 5:30 am, the 10k at 6:25 am and the 5k at 8:00 am. Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, is excited that this year's race theme will inspire runners to tackle the course fearlessly and produce their best efforts.

"When it comes to running, a lot of people box themselves into different challenges. Some are worried about maintaining practice schedules, some about their diet and some about their fitness. But, one should never feel it is too late to start", he said on the eve of the event. "Ageas Federal Life Insurance has been championing a fearless future for all. I hope the participants this year will move beyond the thoughts of age and not be restricted by a number. You can start your fitness journey any time, not just when you're young. For India to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, we need participation from people across all age groups" Tendulkar added.

Shedding light on the forthcoming event and his company's involvement with running and fitness, Vighnesh Shahane, MD and CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, revealed that registrations have risen significantly from 13,500 runners last year to over 20,000 runners this year. "Our aim at Ageas Federal Life Insurance is to create a fitness movement amongst the masses. Over the years, through our marathons, runs and sports sponsorships, we have been helping people to stay fit and healthy." "With the theme of 'Run Ageless, Run Fearless', we want to remind participants that running is an ageless activity and it doesn't really matter how old one is to participate in a marathon," Shahane added.

Organised by NEB Sports, Mumbai Half Marathon 2023 aims to be a green run and the participating athletes will be made conscious of this factor during the event through the minimal usage of plastic and the involvement of Hasiru Dala Innovations, a professional agency for eco-friendly waste segregation and management practice. Nagaraj Adiga, CMD, NEB Sports, said they have put all the required protocols in place and utmost efforts have been made to ensure that all arrangements work with clockwork precision. "Runners will have a pleasant run and a great time on the route," he assured.

Runners who are physically disabled, wheelchair athletes and other specially-abled participants, will also be seen in action and a team from Guide Runners India will be helping them along the way. Of special mention is Pune's Sachin Khilari, a member of the Guide Runners India team and a five-time medalist in National Para Athletics events (F46/Orthopedically disabled). He is an Asian record holder and is ranked as the No. 1 Para Athlete in India, Asia, and the world in shot put. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)