Soccer-Man City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola

Manchester City will be ready for their Premier League game with Newcastle United on Saturday despite having played in the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said. After their penalty shootout win over Sevilla, the City manager sarcastically thanked the Premier League for arranging the Newcastle game on Saturday.

Soccer-Maatsen and Van de Ven get Dutch call-ups

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen and Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Micky van de Ven have been called up in a preliminary Netherlands squad for next month's European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland. Coach Ronald Koeman named the squad on Friday, turning to younger talent in the wake of their disappointing showing as hosts of the Nations League finals in June, where they lost to both Croatia and Italy.

Soccer-'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said it was difficult for the club to keep pace in the transfer market and called for more regulation after they missed out on targets and saw players leave for Saudi Arabia. Liverpool lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who completed deals for British record signing Moises Caicedo and fellow central midfielder Romeo Lavia, who were both targets for Klopp's side.

Athletics-Kassanavoid revelling in rare hammer limelight

It is not often – make that never – that the hammer throw is considered top of the bill at a major athletics event but this world championships is taking place in Hungary, where hurling a lump of iron 80 metres is held in the highest of esteem. The promotional poster for the championships features a hammer thrower in action, while seven of the host nation's 14 world medals have come in hammer, with Bence Halasz probably their best hope for a podium in Budapest.

Soccer-South Africa's Women's World Cup success highlights unequal pay issues

South Africa's surprise success in reaching the knockouts at the Women's World Cup has highlighted their inferior pay and resources when compared with the historically less successful men's team. South Africa's women's team, known as "Banyana Banyana", reached the last 16 at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month -- the first time either the men's or women's team had achieved the feat.

MLB roundup: Dodgers blank Brewers for 11th straight win

Austin Barnes hit a home run in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a 1-0 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to extend their winning streak to a season-best 11 games. Barnes had two of the Dodgers' four hits, with one of them his first home run of the season, off Joel Payamps (4-3). Barnes, a steady defensive backup catcher, entered the game with a .123 batting average and a .345 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. It was also his first multi-hit game of the season.

Soccer-Man United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag

Manchester United must show more personality to improve their away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur. Last season United lost on their travels to Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion and suffered a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Soccer-Wiegman hoping to end almost 60 years of World Cup hurt for England

"In Sarina we trust" has become a mantra back in England among fans and pundits, and coach Sarina Wiegman hopes to repay the faith by guiding the Lionesses to victory against Spain in their first ever Women's World Cup final on Sunday. Wiegman has transformed England since taking over in 2021 and led them to European Championship success on home soil last year. They are now on the brink of a first world title after beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final.

Soccer-Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are both available and will be ready to start their Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse, manager Luis Enrique said on Friday. Mbappe was reinstated into PSG's first team last week, a day after being omitted for their Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient and reportedly being frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Soccer-Russo stays grounded and says World Cup final 'just a normal game'

England have the chance to win their first Women's World Cup on Sunday but striker Alessia Russo insists the players will treat it like any other game, exemplifying the kind of ruthless efficiency that has brought them to this stage. Sarina Wiegman's side have been calm under pressure any time they have been tested at this tournament, whether it be conceding, losing players to injury or having someone sent off.

