Jyothi makes semifinal in Archery World Cup Stage 4

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:43 IST
Jyothi makes semifinal in Archery World Cup Stage 4
Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam remained in the medal hunt after reaching the semifinals in World Cup Stage 4, here on Friday.

Jyothi defeated Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144 to set up a semifinal clash against Ella Gibson of Britain.

Ella eliminated the recently-crowned world champion Aditi Swami in the quarterfinals as the Indian went down 135-148.

There was disappointment from other Indian archers who bowed out of the medal contention.

Indian recurve mixed team of Dheeraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur lost to Mexico 5-1 in quarter-final.

The compound mixed team lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinal that stretched to the shoot-off. Locked 158-158, the shoot-off also saw a 20-20 tie as the Dutch pair sealed it shooting closer to the centre.

