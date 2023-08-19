Left Menu

Athletics-First event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 13:48 IST
A thunderstorm pushed back the start of the men's 20-kilometre race walk, the first event of the World Athletics Championships, by two hours on Saturday.

Athletes were minutes from starting when officials announced the delay. The start of the morning session inside the stadium, which was scheduled to start with the men's shot put qualifying, was also delayed by an hour due to the adverse weather.

The evening session of the opening day includes finals in the men's shot put, women's 10,000 metres and the mixed 4x400 relay.

