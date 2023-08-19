Left Menu

USA book spot in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

USA began their Qualifier campaign with a convincing win over Bermuda, but a setback against Canada changed things.

USA book spot in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024
Team USA (Photo:ICC). Image Credit: ANI
USA have booked their place in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 with an impressive display in the Americas Qualifiers. They became the latest team to qualify for the event in Sri Lanka joining 15 others who have already sealed their spot.

USA began their Qualifier campaign with a convincing win over Bermuda, but a setback against Canada changed things. But the USA bounced back in style beating Bermuda once again and registered two wins against Argentina including a score of 515 in one match.

Their final match against Canada was affected by rain and reduced to 22 overs a side. USA managed to restrict their opponents to 92/9 and chased it comfortably to ensure qualification for the World Cup. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the previous edition in 2022.

New Zealand from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Nepal from the Asia Qualifier, Namibia from the Africa Qualifier and Scotland from the Europe Qualifiers are the others to make the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

