Soccer-Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at World Cup

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoff match.

Reuters | Brisbane | Updated: 19-08-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:34 IST
The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia's Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, and Fridolina Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani doubled their lead just after the hour mark, rifling a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold following another quick counter-attack. While disappointed to sign off at the World Cup with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the tournament having never previously gone beyond the quarter-final stage.

England play Spain in the final on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

