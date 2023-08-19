Athletics-Spain's Martin captures first gold of world championships in 20km race walk
Martin moved into the lead with about 5km remaining to finish in one hour 17.32 seconds, the fastest time in the world this season, on the soggy 1km loop course that started and finished at picturesque Heroes' Square. Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom won silver in 1:17.39, while Caio Bonfim of Brazil claimed the bronze (1:17.47).
Alvaro Martin of Spain captured gold in the 20-kilometre race walk in the opening event of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Martin moved into the lead with about 5km remaining to finish in one hour 17.32 seconds, the fastest time in the world this season, on the soggy 1km loop course that started and finished at picturesque Heroes' Square.
Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom won silver in 1:17.39, while Caio Bonfim of Brazil claimed the bronze (1:17.47). A thunderstorm delayed the start of the race by two hours.
