Left Menu

Athletics-Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring

Halasz, joint bronze-medallist in 2019 and fifth last year, launched his first throw and surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 77 metres to the delight of the vocal morning crowd. He will return to a bigger attendance and even louder roar on Sunday, Hungary's National Day. Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his personal best by more than two metres with an enormous throw of 81.18 - a national record and the second-longest by anyone this year behind Pole Wojciech Nowicki's 81.92.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 17:56 IST
Athletics-Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring
Bence Halasz Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bence Halasz, Hungary's best hope for a medal at their own World Championships, earned the biggest roar of the opening morning on Saturday when he launched his hammer 78.13 metres to sail into Sunday's final at the first attempt.

The hammer is close to everyone's heart in the host nation, who have won five Olympic men's golds in the event and seven of their 14 world silver and bronze. Halasz, joint bronze-medallist in 2019 and fifth last year, launched his first throw and surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 77 metres to the delight of the vocal morning crowd.

He will return to a bigger attendance and even louder roar on Sunday, Hungary's National Day. Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his personal best by more than two metres with an enormous throw of 81.18 - a national record and the second-longest by anyone this year behind Pole Wojciech Nowicki's 81.92. Nowicki also advanced on Saturday with 78.04 while compatriot Pawel Fajdek, who is seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, was due to compete in the second qualifying group later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023