Followed passion for gaming, job came as surprise, says iQOO 23-yr-old new CGO

For 23-year-old Shwetank Pandey, it was a tryst with destiny as he was appointed the Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) of iQOO, after seeking a year for himself from his family to pursue his passion for gaming, and also bought a smartphone on EMI in this regard.

Describing his journey from a student to a CGO, Shwetank Pandey, who was in Lucknow recently told PTI: ''The journey was simply brilliant, because if you are pursuing e-sports in India, then giving time to it and garnering support of the family for this is really very difficult.

''But, thanks to my family, I was able to pursue e-sports, and I started e-sports in 2019, when I was in class 12th. I used to play games with my friends then, but it was not competitive.

''After completing class 12th, I pursued graduation with a focus on communication skills. I also worked for a year, so as to assure my family that the future of their child is secure, and so that there are no doubts in their mind.

''During the job, I purchased a phone on EMI, and I had told my family members that I had bought the phone with my money, so that I can do proper gaming. This was in 2022,'' Pandey, who dropped the idea of pursuing an MBA, said.

He added that after this, his parents were assured that their son's future is secured, and they agreed to give him a ''last try at gaming.

Expressing his joy over becoming iQOO's Chief Gaming Officer, Shwetank said, ''I feel on top of the world right now. When I initially filled out the form, I was reluctant and hoped to be among the finalists. Little did I know that it would lead me this far and eventually result in becoming iQOO's first-ever CGO.

''The finalists I met in Mumbai were all good gamers and great individuals. I am grateful to be chosen amongst them and thankful to iQOO and the jury for providing aspiring gamers like me with such a big platform.

When asked to comment on the negative side of gaming, Pandey said, ''If you are passionate for something, then you see your mental health, think about your family, and accordingly pursue your passion,'' and added that on August 16, he was appointed as the CGO.

Welcoming iQOO's Chief Gaming Officer, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO in a statement said, ''This is an iconic moment in the Indian Smartphone industry and we are over the moon to have found the person who embodies our vision for this role.

''The DNA of iQOO is to bring in 'I Quest On and On' and Shwetank was never short of his peak performance across all rounds of the hunt. With him joining us, we intend to drive a more dynamic and fresher perspective to our products and initiatives for the younger gaming enthusiasts in the country.

Shwetank's father Ram Dayal Pandey who is in UP Police, and posted in Ayodhya, told PTI, ''I was confident that whatever he (Shwetank) will do, it will not be a wrong thing.

His mother Neelu Pandey admitted that she used to scold her son, as people used to say negative things about PUBG. ''However, we supported him, since he was focused towards his studies and gaming, and did not have many friends.

Marya said that to effectively cater to young customers, who are ''passionate about e-sports'', smartphone company iQOO has come up with the post of Chief Gaming Officer (CGO).

The company's CEO, Nipun Marya, here on Thursday told PTI.

''There are young customers who are passionate about e-sports, and want to play games in fun time, and want to pursue a career in e-sports.

''...there are young people who are really passionate about e-sports, and we are a brand, are delivering so well on e-sports. So we said that we are doing whatever we can think about, why we don't have someone who is GENZ, a young boy or young girl, who can come and guide us,'' Marya said when asked about CGO's position.

The CEO considers that the company is a brand which is built by its consumers, which is a community of 3 lakh youngsters.

He added that these youngsters ''are giving us suggestions. This chief gaming officer will also give us suggestions, and therefore we thought about this position..

Further, Marya said, ''We have a young team, but still we are not as young as 22-23-year-old. By the time you finish your studies, and become mature (enough) to work, you are already 27-28. But every five years, now the generation changes. So, what a 22-23-year-old is thinking, I cannot think, even my teammates also cannot exactly think like that.

On the side effects of gaming, he said, ''Absolutely, and there have been extreme cases. And as a responsible corporate, we are certainly very sensitive about these things. We believe that when it comes to mobile gaming as with any other thing, it has to be done in the right moderation. In no way we are saying that you should play 12 hours a day or 24 hours a day leaving everything aside.

Commenting about the size of the gaming industry, Marya said, ''If you see the e-sports industry, then in 2022, the size of the industry was Rs 21,000 crores, and in 2025, this size is expected to become Rs 41,000 crore (in India)...so we are talking about a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 25 to 30 per cent.

''The industry is really booming, and people are calling it to become a multi-billion dollar industry. India holds amongst the top-10 positions in the number of people who are playing games, so therefore the potential is enormous,'' he said.

