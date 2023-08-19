Left Menu

Soccer-Australia, Sweden turn attention to Olympics after World Cup run

Sweden finished third for the second successive tournament, and the fourth time overall, with a 2-0 win over the co-hosts on Saturday, while the Matildas achieved their best ever result at the showpiece event. Australia were also beaten by Sweden in the semis of the 2020 Tokyo Games, before losing to the United States in the bronze medal match, and coach Tony Gustavsson said the Matildas were punching above their weight.

Reuters | Brisbane | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:37 IST
Soccer-Australia, Sweden turn attention to Olympics after World Cup run
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia and Sweden missed out on the Women's World Cup final but they hope their deep runs at the tournament will give them a platform to build on ahead of next year's Paris Olympics. Sweden finished third for the second successive tournament, and the fourth time overall, with a 2-0 win over the co-hosts on Saturday, while the Matildas achieved their best ever result at the showpiece event.

Australia were also beaten by Sweden in the semis of the 2020 Tokyo Games, before losing to the United States in the bronze medal match, and coach Tony Gustavsson said the Matildas were punching above their weight. "We have a massive amount of work to do now to capitalise on this," Gustavsson told reporters. "It's a massive achievement for these players considering the resources (we have) compared to the financial resources of the top 10 ranked teams.

"These players have, in some ways, overachieved ... The next step now is investment. Long term investment, not just a quick fix, because a lot of these players are going to play at the Olympics as well." Australia will host Iran, Taiwan and the Philippines in Perth in October and November in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation qualifiers for Paris.

"We have a good mix of experience and young players," Gustavsson added. "It can be an advantage to have some continuity in a roster going from one tournament to another. It's a short turnaround with ... qualifiers coming up. "I'm excited about the Olympics. But we can't jump ahead and think we're going to be there ... So we need to focus on one step at a time."

Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden, who finished runners-up at the last two Olympics, have been drawn in a group containing Spain, Italy and Switzerland for the inaugural Women's Nations League, which determines qualification for Paris. They host Spain, who beat them 2-1 in the World Cup semi-finals, in Gothenburg on Sept. 22.

"Winning this match (against Australia), we will go back home feeling elated," Gerhardsson said. "It's a really tough qualification for the Olympics ... but we will have excellent confidence now. "I'll have a week where I'll just be watching these matches, maybe read a little bit about everything that's been written at home, and then switch gears and start looking at the Nations League tournament."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023