Malinga set to return to MI as fast bowling coach: Report

Former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga is set to return to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, this time as their fast bowling coach replacing Shane Bond, according to a report on Saturday.The Kiwi veteran had held that position for the past nine seasons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:09 IST
The Kiwi veteran had held that position for the past nine seasons. However an IPL source confirmed to PTI that Bond's contract with Mumbai is still under review. ''MI's contract with Bond is still not over as yet,'' the source said.

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo has reported that it's also not clear whether Bond would continue as the head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 where they finished third this year.

Malinga had a fruitful career with Mumbai Indians winning five titles overall -- four in IPL (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the Champions League T20 in 2011.

Malinga played 139 matches for Mumbai, taking 195 wickets at an economy rate of 7.12. Out of those, 170 wickets came in the IPL, the joint-sixth-most in the league.

This will mark Malinga's second involvement with Mumbai's support staff, following his mentoring role in 2018.

A year later, Malinga made a comeback to the field, sharing the bowling responsibilities with Jasprit Bumrah as the duo played a key role in their fourth IPL triumph.

Malinga had joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 as fast bowling coach after his retirement in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

