Ginting mourns mother's loss, withdraws from World Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:42 IST
Mourning the loss of his mother, top Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has pulled out of the World Championships beginning in Copenhagen on Monday.

Ginting, ranked world number 2, lost his mother Lucia Sriati on August 9.

''He could not appear at the World Championships because he's still mourning his beloved Mama,'' Ginting's coach Irwansyah said in a release issued by Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Indonesian was slated to face Ukrainian Danylo Bosniuk, who now progresses to the second round.

Fifth seed Jonatan Christie will now be the top ranked player from Indonesia in men's singles.

It is the fifth time Copenhagen will stage the championships, the most among all hosts. The Danish capital previously hosted the event in 1983, 1991, 1999 and 2014.

