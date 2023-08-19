Left Menu

Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany

Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner to put India on the backfoot.

PTI | Duesseldorf | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:45 IST
The Indian junior women's hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany here on Saturday.

Mumtaz Khan (60th) was the lone goal-scorer for India. Hahn Marie (9th), Seidel Carolin (37th) and Lena Keller (58th) scored a goal each in Germany’s win. Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner to put India on the backfoot. India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but Germany doubled their lead with Carolin scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading 2-0. The third quarter was a goalless affair.

In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. They remained determined to equalise and switched their style of play to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, Keller scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the match away from India.

Mumtaz successfully converted a penalty corner to pull one back for India, but it was too late.

India will next face England on Sunday.

