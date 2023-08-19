Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team goes down against hosts Germany 1-3 at 4 Nations Tournament

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team started their tour at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 with a 1-3 loss against hosts Germany on Saturday. Mumtaz Khan (60') was the lone goal-scorer for India. Hahn Marie (9'), Seidel Carolin (37') and Lena Keller (58') scored a goal each in Germany's win. Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie (9') scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner and putting India on the back foot. Following that, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, testing Germany's defence but were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended with Germany leading 1-0.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but Germany doubled their lead with Seidel Carolin (37') scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading by 2-0. While the third quarter remained goalless, Germany held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.

In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. The team remained determined to equalise and switched their style of playing to a counter-attacking strategy. However, Lena Keller (58') scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the game away from India. Mumtaz Khan (60') successfully converted a PC to pull one back for India, but it was too late as Germany won the game 3-1. Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will next face England on Sunday.

Schedule of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team:August 20: India vs England at 2045 hrs ISTAugust 22: India vs Spain at 1545 hrs IST. (ANI)

