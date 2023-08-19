IBSA World Games: Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to support Indian blind cricket team

As India and Pakistan's blind cricket teams gear up for the high voltage clash in International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham on Sunday, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria penned a special message for both teams ahead of the match. India men's blind cricket team will face Pakistan in their opening match on August 20 (Sunday) in the showpiece event. Ahead of the game, Kaneria congratulated both teams and also requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to extend support to the Indian blind cricket team which is not officially recognized by the apex body of cricket in India.

"Congratulations to our incredible blind cricket teams from India and Pakistan who will showcase their exceptional talent at IBSA World Games. Seeing the growth of our team under PCB's guidance, I urge @BCCI to consider extending their support to Indian blind cricket team as well," Kaneria tweeted. Led by Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (B2 Category), the India men's side will be looking to open their campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan. The men's team has shown dominant prowess against Pakistan on grand stages in the last decade.

In the 2012 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan in the finals to lift the coveted trophy while in the 2017 T20 World Cup, India once again exhibited their supremacy as they thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets to win the tournament. In the last two ODI World Cups (in 2014 and 2018), India have defeated Pakistan in the finals to win lift the title. As India again gears up to face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham, all eyes will be on the Men in Blue.

The Indian women's blind cricket team, who arrived in Birmingham on Thursday will also play their opening match on Sunday. The Women In Blue will face Australia in their opening encounter before they meet England on Monday. "It is a big moment for our girls to participate in the global sports competition in general and cricket in particular along with our boys. This prestigious event would certainly change their perspective and make them, become globally aligned to the happenings," Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said in a statement.

The men's semi-final is slated for August 25. while both men's and women's finals in the IBSA World Games 2023 will be played on August 26 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. India men's cricket team squad for IBSA World Games 2023:Basappa Waddagol - B1, Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1, Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1, Omprakash Pal - B1, Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1, Nilesh Yadav - B1, Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri - B2 (Captain), Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 (Vice-captain), Pankaj Bhue - B2, Rambir Singh - B2, Nakula Badanayak - B2, Irfan Diwan - B2, Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3, Sunil Ramesh - B3, Deepak Malik - B3, Durga Rao Tompaki - B3, Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva - B3.(ANI)

