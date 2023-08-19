Lasith Malinga returns to MI, will serve as fast-bowling coach: Reports

Former Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga will return to Mumbai Indians (MI) side for the Indian Premier League 2024 as a fast-bowling coach, as per ESPNcricinfo. He will replace Shane Bond, who served the position in MI for the past nine seasons.

Malinga joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2022 as their fast-bowling coach, a post he held for two seasons after his retirement in 2021. Malinga worked for MI in 2018 as a mentor. In the next season, Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah shared the bowling duties and were instrumental in helping Mumbai win their fourth IPL championship. Overall, Malinga won five championships with Mumbai: the Champions League T20 in 2011 and four IPLs (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). Malinga played for Mumbai in 139 games overall, taking 195 wickets at a 7.12 economy rate. Out of those, 170 wickets, the sixth-most in the league, came in the IPL.

Bond joined Mumbai in 2015 with Mahela Jayawardene, who served as head coach from 2017 until 2022, and Rohit Sharma. Earlier, Former India cricketer MSK Prasad joined Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Strategic Consultant, the franchise announced on Thursday.

"The former BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains," LSG said in an official statement. (ANI)

