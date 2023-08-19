Left Menu

"It's disappointing but..," says Harry Brook on missing out from England's World Cup squad

With Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and a bunch of other experienced, multi-skilled middle-order batters in the group, Brook was edged out in the World Cup squad.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:43 IST
"It's disappointing but..," says Harry Brook on missing out from England's World Cup squad
Harry Brook. (Photo- England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England middle-order batter Harry Brook has expressed his disappointment in missing out on the squad for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and a bunch of other experienced, multi-skilled middle-order batters in the group, Brook was edged out in the World Cup squad.

While the 24-year-old was expected to make the squad, the batter acknowledged that he "can't do anything about it now" and also accepted that he had little reason to complain with Stokes coming back. "Obviously it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now," Brook said as per ICC on Friday after a game in The Hundred Men's Competition.

"You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore. I've not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?" Brook has only played three ODIs, but has turned into a pivotal player across formats for England since his debut.

That said, Brook felt that the lack of fifty-overs cricket under his belt might also have played a part in him missing out on selection. "I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England," Brook said.

"And although I've played a lot of T20 cricket, I don't know if I've done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect." England named their provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup, but further changes can be made up until 28 September.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
3
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023