Liverpool overcomes an early goal and a red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in EPL

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:02 IST
Liverpool logo Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League on Saturday for its first win of the season. Bournemouth stunned the host by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute after Liverpool turned the ball over cheaply deep inside its own half. But Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th and Liverpool was awarded a penalty when Joe Rothwell made light contact with Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the area, and the midfielder fell theatrically to the ground.

Mohamed Salah's spot kick was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, but the Egypt striker slotted in the rebound to put Liverpool ahead.

Alexis Mac Allister was then shown a straight red card in the 58th for kicking Ryan Christie's leg after a mistimed challenge for the ball, giving Bournemouth hopes of a comeback. But going a man down seemed to only galvanize Liverpool, and Diogo Jota was on hand to turn in the rebound after Szoboszlai's deflected shot was palmed away by Neto in the 62nd.

After opening the season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend, Liverpool has four points from its opening two games, while Bournemouth has one point. Salah's goal put him past Steven Gerrard into fifth place among Liverpool's all-time leading scorers, with 187.

