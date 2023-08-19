NorthEast United FC sign goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan for three-year contract

NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan. The 20-year-old custodian has committed to a three-year contract with the Highlanders. Born in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Dipesh's interest in football began in his early teens once he was enrolled at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai. He was then scouted for Bengaluru FC's youth academy in 2017, where he continued to grow through the ranks, making his way to the reserve team, as per ISL's official website.

Such was his rise that the 19-year-old was named U-15 Player of the Year in the 2018-19 season and was the BFC Reserve Team Player of the Year in 2021-22. The 19-year-old played an important role in Bengaluru FC winning back-to-back Reliance Foundation Development League titles. NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa was all praise for the young custodian, stating, "The arrival of Dipesh Chauhan brings an exciting dimension to our team. He's a young and promising goalkeeper who has already shown remarkable skills, confidence, and leadership qualities. With his determination and our supportive environment, I believe he will thrive and contribute significantly to our goals."

Dipesh, who enjoyed a memorable outing against Leicester City in the PL Next Gen 2022, where he made a splendid double save, said, "For a young player like me, better growth opportunities are important, and I'm absolutely delighted to have joined the Highlanders for that reason. My aim is to be a better player and give my career a new direction in order to achieve my life goals. I'll give my best for the team to win all possible trophies." Speaking on the arrival of Dipesh Chauhan, NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said, "I'm delighted to see our vision at NorthEast United FC taking shape. With all the youth signings that have been made, we have a very competitive setup in place, which aligns perfectly with our aim to foster young talents and build a strong team. We are excited to support his growth and development." (ANI)

