Left Menu

NorthEast United FC sign goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan for three-year contract

Born in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Dipesh’s interest in football began in his early teens once he was enrolled at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai. He was then scouted for Bengaluru FC’s youth academy in 2017, where he continued to grow through the ranks, making his way to the reserve team

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:08 IST
NorthEast United FC sign goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan for three-year contract
Dipesh Chauhan (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Assam

NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan. The 20-year-old custodian has committed to a three-year contract with the Highlanders. Born in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Dipesh's interest in football began in his early teens once he was enrolled at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai. He was then scouted for Bengaluru FC's youth academy in 2017, where he continued to grow through the ranks, making his way to the reserve team, as per ISL's official website.

Such was his rise that the 19-year-old was named U-15 Player of the Year in the 2018-19 season and was the BFC Reserve Team Player of the Year in 2021-22. The 19-year-old played an important role in Bengaluru FC winning back-to-back Reliance Foundation Development League titles. NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa was all praise for the young custodian, stating, "The arrival of Dipesh Chauhan brings an exciting dimension to our team. He's a young and promising goalkeeper who has already shown remarkable skills, confidence, and leadership qualities. With his determination and our supportive environment, I believe he will thrive and contribute significantly to our goals."

Dipesh, who enjoyed a memorable outing against Leicester City in the PL Next Gen 2022, where he made a splendid double save, said, "For a young player like me, better growth opportunities are important, and I'm absolutely delighted to have joined the Highlanders for that reason. My aim is to be a better player and give my career a new direction in order to achieve my life goals. I'll give my best for the team to win all possible trophies." Speaking on the arrival of Dipesh Chauhan, NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said, "I'm delighted to see our vision at NorthEast United FC taking shape. With all the youth signings that have been made, we have a very competitive setup in place, which aligns perfectly with our aim to foster young talents and build a strong team. We are excited to support his growth and development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023