Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, SAG Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Har Hockey Academy, SAI Bal register wins

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Har Hockey Academy, SAI Bal and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective Pool games on day 5 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League (Phase- 1) in New Delhi on Saturday. The first match of the day from Pool A saw Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat beat HIM Academy by 11-0. The goal scorers for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat were Diksha (2', 22', 26'), Vanshika (20', 41), Khushi (33', 40', 44', 55'), Manjinder (38'), and Ekta (52').

The second match from Pool A saw Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy by 2-0. Sushila Pawar (36') opened the account for Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, followed by a goal from Roshni Gavit (47') to seal the win for her team. Citizen Hockey XI beat Ghumanhera Riser's Academy by 4-1 in the third match of the day in Pool A. The goals for Citizen Hockey XI were scored by Nandini Yadav (35'), Sana (48', 52'), and Laxmi Kumari (50'). While Pooja (41') converted from a penalty corner for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy but to no avail.

The fourth match of the day saw Har Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy by 13-2, in Pool B. Captain Pooja (5'), Pinki (3', 11', 24'), Sukhpreet Kaur (19', 36'), Manisha (29'), Seema Rani (35', 35'), Manju (39'), Ishika (40', 60'), and Kirty (44') scored to grant Har Hockey Academy a commanding lead. Himanshi (16', 57') scored two goals for Salute Hockey Academy. SAI Bal beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 10-0 in the fifth match of the day. Captain Himanshi (6', 9', 21') lead the show with a hattrick, while Suneeta Kumari (2'), Anandita Toppo (14'), Dewgi Kandir (15'), Ashima Rout (18', 28'), and Gedala Gayathri (38', 52') scored as well to seal the victory for SAI Bal.

The last match of the day from Pool B saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeat Republican Sports Club by 8-1. Sukhjeet Kaur (1', 53', 56') scored for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the very first minute, followed by goals from Namneet Kaur (5', 22', 29'), Harleen Kaur (7'), and Daljeet Kaur (57') to secure three points from the game. Minakshi Pandey (18') scored the lone goal for Republican Sports Club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)