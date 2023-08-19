Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Wissa and Mbeumo fire Brentford to 3-0 win at 10-man Fulham

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo fired Brentford to a 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with the hosts reduced to 10 men from the 64th minute when Tim Ream was sent off after giving away a penalty. The lively Wissa put the Bees ahead in the 44th minute of their West London derby with a right-footed shot into a gaping goal after centre-back Issa Diop was caught napping while attempting a pass to goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Tennis-Alcaraz ends Purcell's dream Cincinnati run, Djokovic crushes Fritz

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ended Australian qualifier Max Purcell's dream run with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Friday, while Novak Djokovic demolished top American Taylor Fritz 6-0 6-4. The 70th-ranked Purcell has produced some of the best tennis of his career recently and at the U.S. Open tune-up event he took down French Open finalist Casper Ruud and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

Soccer-Ten-man Liverpool claim comeback win over Bournemouth

Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo's early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease - though they were given a scare in the opening spell.

Soccer-Clash of styles as England, Spain eye Women's World Cup summit

Women's football will crown a first-time champion on Sunday when the ninth Women's World Cup concludes with England and Spain, both proud footballing nations, facing off in an intriguing final in Sydney. The highly-successful tournament in Australia and New Zealand was destined to have a fresh winner from the quarter-finals when Japan joined the United States, Germany and Norway in making a premature exit.

Athletics-First event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm

A thunderstorm pushed back the start of the men's 20-kilometre race walk, the first event of the World Athletics Championships, by two hours on Saturday. Athletes were minutes from starting when officials announced the delay.

Triathlon-Swimming dropped from Paris Para test event over Seine water quality

The World Triathlon Para Cup in Paris had the swimming stage cancelled on Saturday due to poor water quality in the River Seine as organisers said they could not risk the health and safety of athletes. Earlier this month, organisers also cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the river to dip below minimum health standards.

Soccer-England will need the game of their lives to beat Spain in final - Bright

England will have to produce the game of their lives if they are to make history by beating Spain in the Women's World Cup final to secure a first global title, captain Millie Bright said on Saturday. Bright said the significance of Sunday's match, both for the players and an expectant nation, was not lost on the European champions but that they would prepare as if it was any other game.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff power to Cincinnati semi-finals

Iga Swiatek beat Czech 10th seed Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(3) 6-1 to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Friday, as Coco Gauff downed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 and Aryna Sabalenka beat an ailing Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur 7-5 6-3.

World number one Swiatek, who raised her game at the key moments, broke the Wimbledon champion five times and saved four of six break points to seal victory in 91 minutes, in a clash between the last two Grand Slam winners.

MLB roundup: Julio Rodriguez strikes again for Mariners

Julio Rodriguez homered during his third consecutive four-plus-hit game and rookie Bryce Miller pitched 6 1/3 sharp innings as the visiting Seattle Mariners topped the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday. After following a 4-for-6 performance on Wednesday with the first five-hit game of his career against the Kansas City Royals, Rodriguez finished 4-for-5 including his 21st home run, a 414-foot blast to left field leading off the third inning on Friday.

Soccer-Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at World Cup

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani gave them a 2-0 win over co-hosts Australia in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane. The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia defender Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, and forward Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

