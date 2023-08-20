Sports News Roundup: Athletics-American Crouser overcomes blood clot to claim shot gold; Tennis-Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-American Crouser overcomes blood clot to claim shot gold

Remarkable American Ryan Crouser continued his red-hot streak when he twice broke his own championship record and signed off with a huge 23.51 metres to win world championship shot put gold for the second time in a row on Saturday. The double Olympic champion smashed his own world record in May with 23.56m and cranked out four efforts beyond 22 metres the enormous last one - the second-best throw in history - coming with the gold already secure. He did it despite undergoing medical treatment for two blood clots in his leg that had put his participation in doubt.

Tennis-Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title

Coco Gauff beat world number one Iga Swiatek for the first time in eight meetings on Saturday to advance to the Cincinnati Open final as the American teenager's level continues to rise ahead of the U.S. Open. Gauff, seeded seventh, will be the heavy favorite in Sunday's final when she faces unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, who beat a misfiring world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2.

Athletics-Jamaica's Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats

Jamaican Oblique Seville put the United States on warning that they will have their work cut out for another world 100 metres sweep when he posted the fastest time of the first round on Saturday with an impressive 9.86 second run. Jamaica have not triumphed in the blue ribband event since the last of Usain Bolt's golds in 2015, with the U.S. winning the three since then, including a podium sweep last year.

Soccer-Ten-man Liverpool claim comeback win over Bournemouth

Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo's early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease - though they were given a scare in the opening spell.

Soccer-Clash of styles as England, Spain eye Women's World Cup summit

Women's football will crown a first-time champion on Sunday when the ninth Women's World Cup concludes with England and Spain, both proud footballing nations, facing off in an intriguing final in Sydney. The highly-successful tournament in Australia and New Zealand was destined to have a fresh winner from the quarter-finals when Japan joined the United States, Germany and Norway in making a premature exit.

Tennis-Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title

Carlos Alcaraz fended off a match point en route to a 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday to reach the Cincinnati Open final, where he will meet Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last month's riveting Wimbledon final. The Spanish world number one has lived dangerously since capturing his second Grand Slam title at the All-England Club, needing three sets in all his matches in Ohio, including his quarter-final win over qualifier Max Purcell.

Athletics-U.S. win mixed relay with world record as Bol falls

The United States won a dramatic World Championship gold with a world record in the mixed 4x400 metres relay on Saturday as Femke Bol fell five metres from the line just as it looked as if she was going to bring the Netherlands home for gold. The Dutch ran a brilliant race but U.S. anchor Alexis Holmes refused to let Bol escape and was within inches of her before Bol crashed to the track, hitting her head and dropping the baton. The winning time of 3:08.80 broke the Americans' own world record set in the first running of the event in 2019.

Soccer-Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games. Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal of the inaugural tournament with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Soccer-England-Spain final to round off record-breaking Women's World Cup

England and Spain go head-to-head in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and has already broken attendance records.

Soccer-Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at World Cup

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani gave them a 2-0 win over co-hosts Australia in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane. The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia defender Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, and forward Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

