Premier League: Alvarez's strike helps Manchester City clinch 1-0 win over Newcastle

A stunning first-half strike from Julian Alvarez helped Manchester City clinch a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in their Premier League match in Manchester on Saturday. Two of Premier League's opening weekend winners squared off, but there were no signs of the Newcastle that had put five goals past Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's City outplaying them in every department.

Guardiola's side did not look very fluid initially, perhaps tired after winning the UEFA Super Cup in Athens recently in midweek. Midway through the first half, the treble winners of the previous season gained their mojo and started to look threatening. However, a long-range curl from Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland's lack of connection with Alvarez's low cross failed to help City find the net. Phil Foden looked very bright, playing as a playmaker in the absence of an injured Kevin De Bruyne and made plenty of chances for City.

He later gave a clever reverse pass to Alvarez, who arrowed the ball past Nick Pope's top right in the 31st minute to make it 1-0. Foden slipped Haaland in on goal but the Norway star's low shot went wide of the far post. City could not finish the match then and there, allowing Newcastle many chances to get back in the game. The game became stretched and neither Miguel Almiron nor Harvey Barnes could find the net, with the latter getting Newcastle's only shot on target, which Ederson saved well.

In the end, Alvarez's strike proved to be enough. City is currently at second spot with two wins in two matches and six points, while Newcastle is in sixth with a win and a loss and three points.

Manchester City's next game is an away fixture against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, August 27. Newcastle are next in action on the same day, they will host Liverpool in the Premier League. (ANI)

