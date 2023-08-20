Women U20 wrestlers return home to rousing reception following successful World Championships campaign

Women wrestlers, who made the country proud at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, returned home to a warm welcome at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Among the wrestlers who returned was Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the event. Also, Maha Singh, the team's chief coach was also among the ones who returned.

The coach told ANI, "I am the chief coach of the contingent. The tournament was incredible and had world-class wrestlers from across the world. India proved that it is a powerhouse of wrestling and will be number one in the coming years. It is all due to the motivation, and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Our women wrestlers won seven medals — three gold, one silver and three bronze medals." Antim, who won a gold in the women's 53 kg, said it feels good to have won the top prize again, having won it in the previous edition of the tournament last year as well.

"Now I will prepare for Asian Games and the World Championships," she added. According to Olympics.com, a total of 30 Indian wrestlers competed at the event.

India has 13 medals from the championships this time, four gold, two silver and seven bronze medals. Among the winners are: -Mohit Kumar (Men's freestyle 61kg, Gold), Priya Malik (Women's 76kg, Gold), Antim Panghal (Women's 53kg, Gold), Savita (Women's 62kg, Gold).

-Sagar Jaglan (Men's freestyle 79kg, Silver), Antim (Women's 65kg, Silver) -Jaideep (Men's freestyle 74kg, Bronze), Deepak Chahal (Men's freestyle 97kg, Bronze), Rajat Ruhal (Men's freestyle 125kg, Bronze), Arju (Women's 68kg, Bronze), Reena (Women's 57kg, Bronze), Harshita Mor (Women's 72kg, Bronze), Deepak Punia (Men's Greco Roman 77kg, Bronze). (ANI)

