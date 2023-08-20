Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Colts use big 4th quarter to storm past Bears; Tennis-Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Colts use big 4th quarter to storm past Bears

Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger guided the host Indianapolis Colts to the final 17 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter, to rally past the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Saturday night in an NFL preseason game. Ehlinger was 9-for-14 for 124 yards. He also was the Colts' leading rusher, with eight carries for 60 yards, including a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to pull Indianapolis (1-1) within 17-13 after a failed conversion pass.

Tennis-Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title

Carlos Alcaraz fended off a match point en route to a 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday to reach the Cincinnati Open final, where he will meet Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last month's riveting Wimbledon final. The Spanish world number one has lived dangerously since capturing his second Grand Slam title at the All-England Club, needing three sets in all his matches in Ohio, including his quarter-final win over qualifier Max Purcell.

Athletics-Spain's Perez wins women's 20km race walk at world championships

Maria Perez completed a Spanish double in the 20 kilometres race walk at the World Athletics Championships after comfortably beating Australia's Jemima Montag to win the women's event on Sunday, with Antonella Palmisano of Italy taking bronze. Like compatriot Alvaro Martin in the men's event on the opening day of the championships on Saturday, Perez pulled away from the chasing pack with around 5km remaining and crossed the finish line in one hour, 26 minutes and 51 seconds.

Athletics-U.S. win mixed relay with world record as Bol falls

The United States won a dramatic World Championship gold with a world record in the mixed 4x400 metres relay on Saturday as Femke Bol fell five metres from the line just as it looked as if she was going to bring the Netherlands home for gold. The Dutch ran a brilliant race but U.S. anchor Alexis Holmes refused to let Bol escape and was within inches of her before Bol crashed to the track, hitting her head and dropping the baton. The winning time of 3:08.80 broke the Americans' own world record set in the first running of the event in 2019.

Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month

Brazilian winger Neymar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said. Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain last Tuesday on a two-year contract that French newspaper L'Equipe said could earn the 31-year-old 160 million euros ($174 million).

MLB roundup: Hot-hitting Julio Rodriguez sets record in M's win

Julio Rodriguez established a major league record for hits over four games while the Seattle Mariners repeatedly delivered with two outs en route to their 10-3 victory over the host Houston Astros on Saturday. Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with singles in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings, giving him 17 hits over the past four games. Milt Stock held the previous mark with 16 over a four-game stretch for the Brooklyn Robins in 1925.

Soccer-Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games. Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal of the inaugural tournament with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Tennis-Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title

Coco Gauff beat world number one Iga Swiatek for the first time in eight meetings on Saturday to advance to the Cincinnati Open final as the American teenager's level continues to rise ahead of the U.S. Open. Gauff, seeded seventh, will be the heavy favorite in Sunday's final when she faces unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, who beat a misfiring world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2.

Soccer-England-Spain final to round off record-breaking Women's World Cup

England and Spain go head-to-head in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and has already broken attendance records.

Soccer-Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at World Cup

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani gave them a 2-0 win over co-hosts Australia in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane. The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia defender Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, and forward Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

