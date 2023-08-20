Left Menu

Soccer-Wiegman names unchanged England side while teenager Paralluelo starts for Spain

England coach Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged side for the Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday while Spain added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to the lineup. Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:22 IST
Representative Image

England coach Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged side for the Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday while Spain added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to the lineup.

Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16. Paralluelo came on as a substitute for Spain in the previous two rounds, netting the winner in the quarter-final win over the Netherlands and scoring the opener in the semi-final victory over Sweden.

The teenager is the only change for Jorge Vilda's side, coming in for two-times Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. Both sides are playing their first World Cup final in what is also the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament's history. England beat Spain in the quarter-finals of the Euros last year on their way to winning the title.

England: Mary Earps, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo. Spain: Cata Coll, Olga Carmona, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

