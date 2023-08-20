Left Menu

Athletics-Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek, Cynthia Bolinga of Belgium and Jamaican Candice McLeod were not far behind as all three qualified from a fast opening heat. Sada Williams of Barbados, bronze medallist last year and the Commonwealth Games champion, also looked sharp before slowing almost to a walk when winning her heat.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:23 IST
Athletics-Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic qualified fastest in the first round of the women's 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, a race left open by the absence of injured Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder over 400m hurdles and fastest in the world this year over the flat, had planned to race the latter in Budapest, but withdrew two weeks ago with knee issue. With Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo able to manage only seventh in her heat four months after having a baby, Paulino has a great opportunity to claim her first individual global gold.

She was the silver medallist last year and at the Tokyo Olympics, is the second-fastest in the field this season, and won the final heat by a street in 49.90, the only sub-50 minute time on a blazingly-hot morning. Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek, Cynthia Bolinga of Belgium and Jamaican Candice McLeod were not far behind as all three qualified from a fast opening heat.

Sada Williams of Barbados, bronze medallist last year and the Commonwealth Games champion, also looked sharp before slowing almost to a walk when winning her heat. The semi-finals are on Monday with the final on Wednesday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023