Hockey India names 39-member core probable group for Sr Men's Coaching Camp ahead of Asian Games

Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp scheduled to take place from August 21, 2023, to September 18, 2023, at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will serve as an opportunity for the players to gear up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in China, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will begin their campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games against Uzbekistan on September 24, 2023. India is placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. The Indian Team will head into the Asian Games high on confidence, having won the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 recently. India were unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, winning their first game 7-2 against China, drawing 1-1 against Japan before beating Malaysia 5-0 and winning against South Korea 3-2. They also defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in a group-stage game. In the knockout round, India won against Japan 5-0 in the Semi-Finals and staged a remarkable comeback in the Final of the tournament to win the match 4-3 and lift the elusive title for the record fourth time.

The core-group of the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Prasant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet. The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Talking about the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly. The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024. In the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, we played really good hockey and given the fact that we remained unbeaten in the tournament shows that we are heading in the right direction and we want to keep that going in upcoming tournaments." Meanwhile, Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together as a unit. We displayed solid team performance in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and it is important for us to keep the same momentum going."

List of players in India's 39-member core-probable group: Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran3. Suraj Karkera4. Pawan5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan Defenders:6. Jarmanpreet Singh7. Surender Kumar8. Harmanpreet Singh9. Varun Kumar10. Amit Rohidas11. Gurinder Singh12. Jugraj Singh13. Mandeep Mor14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess15. Sanjay16. Yashdeep Siwach17. Dipsan Tirkey18. Manjeet

Midfielders:19. Manpreet Singh20. Hardik Singh21. Vivek Sagar Prasad22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh23. Shamsher Singh24. Nilakanta Sharma25. Rajkumar Pal26. Sumit27. Akashdeep Singh28. Gurjant Singh29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen30. Maninder Singh Forwards: 31. S. Karthi32. Mandeep Singh33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay34. Abhishek35. Dilpreet Singh36. Sukhjeet Singh37. Simranjeet Singh38. Shilanand Lakra39. Pawan Rajbhar. (ANI)

