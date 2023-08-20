Left Menu

Maharashtra's Chhagan Bombale retains men's title, Haryana's Bharti wins women's event

Chhagan Bombale of Maharashtra won the 7th edition of the Mumbai Half Marathon mens event for the second year in succession, here on Sunday.The 22-year-old, a third-year BA student, completed the 21 km distance in a time of 112.14 an improvement of more than four minutes over his winning effort in the 2022 edition.The womens half marathon 21.1k was comfortably won by the 25-year-old Bharti from Sonepat, Haryana, who breasted the tape in a creditable 119.19 after taking the lead at the halfway stage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:25 IST
Chhagan Bombale of Maharashtra won the 7th edition of the Mumbai Half Marathon men's event for the second year in succession, here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, a third-year BA student, completed the 21 km distance in a time of 1:12.14 — an improvement of more than four minutes over his winning effort in the 2022 edition.

The women's half marathon (21.1k) was comfortably won by the 25-year-old Bharti from Sonepat, Haryana, who breasted the tape in a creditable 1:19.19 after taking the lead at the halfway stage. Finishing nearly two minutes behind was Prajakta Godbole in 1:21.08, while Prajakta Shinde trooped in third in 1:21.27.

Bombale, who was running well within himself in the initial stages, surged forward at the 10-km mark and built up a comfortable lead over the chasing pack. Dheeraj Yadav strove hard to bridge the gap but had to be content with the second position, finishing less than half a minute behind the winner in 1:12.41. Anant Gaonkar completed the podium line-up in third place in 1:14.03.

The event's brand ambassador is cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

In the men's 10 km, Bhavishya Kaushik clinched the top honours with a decent time of 31.11 minutes. Akshay Kumar took the silver in 32.10 minutes and Atul Barde won the bronze in 32.33 minutes. The women's 10 km was won by Sonali Desai in 39.56 minutes while Sakshi Bhandari breezed in second in 42.20 minutes and Padma Karande was third in 42.57 minutes.

