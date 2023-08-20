'Celebrating spirit of resilience': Sindhu reminisces about life-changing past seven years, her maiden Olympic medal ahead of WC

Going through one of the toughest phase of her career, star India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday reflected on her life-changing past seven years, which included winning a maiden Olympic medal in Rio, ahead of the World Championships beginning on Monday.

It was on August 20 in 2016 that she grabbed the silver medal during the Rio Olympics after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin in a pulsating women's singles final.

The maiden Olympic medal proved to be a watershed moment in her life as she went on to win many medals in big-ticket events such as the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

''Seven years ago, I embarked on a journey that would forever change my life. Looking back, it's hard to believe that it's been seven long years since that momentous day when I proudly won my first Olympic medal in Rio,'' she wrote in a post in social media platform 'X', formerly twitter.

''It was a silver, a shining symbol of my dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of my coaches, teammates, and fans.'' Sindhu, then just 21, had squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-19 12-21 15-21 to Marin in the high-intensity Olympic final. The duo would faceoff in many such battles in the years that ensued.

''One of the most remarkable chapters of this journey has been the intense rivalry on the court, especially the battles against Carolina. The journey to the final was a testament to the grit and determination that both of us brought to the game,'' Sindhu wrote.

''The 3-set marathon final was nothing short of extraordinary, a display of skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship.'' The 28-year-old from Hyderabad went on to win two silver medals (2017, 2018) and a gold medal (2019) at the World Championships to add to her two bronze. She also won a silver at the 2018 Asian Games, a bronze at Tokyo Olympics and a Commonwealth Games gold in 2022.

However, things haven't gone her way this season. Ever since returning to action after a five-month long injury layoff, Sindhu has been battling an inconsistent form. A series of early exits saw her rankings slip to world number 17.

''Today, as I stand at this juncture, I'm not just celebrating the medals and the wins. I'm celebrating the spirit of resilience, the pursuit of excellence, and the courage to chase dreams,'' Sindhu wrote.

''Here's to the seven years that have been a mix of highs and lows, challenges and victories, but above all, a testament to the power of perseverance!!!''.

Currently ranked 15th, Sindhu will hope her perseverance once again helps her to overcome the setbacks when she begins her campaign at Copenhagen, Denmark next week. Sindhu has been handed a bye and will play the winner of the match between Japan's Nozomi Okuhara and Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen.

